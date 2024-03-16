12,750 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.56%.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.