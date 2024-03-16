1,553 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,219,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.23 and a 200-day moving average of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.
Insider Activity at Zoetis
In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
