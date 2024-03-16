1,598 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.