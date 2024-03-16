3,375 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,375 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.