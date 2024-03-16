3,469 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.55.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

