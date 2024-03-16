3,469 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.
Insider Activity at Veralto
In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Veralto Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.55.
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
Veralto Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 10.08%.
Veralto Company Profile
Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.
