4,186 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $56.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

