4,234 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $53.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

