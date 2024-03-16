450 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $464.94 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.14 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.08 and a 200-day moving average of $439.54.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,500 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

