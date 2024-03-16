5,079 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

