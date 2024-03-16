5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Purchases C$13,710.00 in Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Luc Bertrand purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.57 per share, with a total value of C$13,710.00.

Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Luc Bertrand bought 2,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.51 per share, with a total value of C$9,020.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Luc Bertrand bought 2,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.48 per share, with a total value of C$8,960.00.

TSE VNP opened at C$4.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.65. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81. The stock has a market cap of C$382.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

