6,000 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

