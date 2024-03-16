8,441 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.