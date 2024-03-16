9,183 Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,907,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,531 shares of company stock worth $197,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FIBK opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 75.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.