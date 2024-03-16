92,408 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,096,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.