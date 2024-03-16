A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A SPAC II Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

ASCB opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. A SPAC II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $238,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

