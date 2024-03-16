Abigail M. Wendel Sells 1,182 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

