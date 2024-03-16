ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Down 20.2% in February

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

