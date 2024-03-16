Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Update

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 14th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Able View Global Stock Performance

Shares of ABLV stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Able View Global has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Able View Global during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Able View Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Able View Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Able View Global

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer service, overseas logistics, warehouse, and fulfilment.

