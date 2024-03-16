ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ABVC BioPharma stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ABVC BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of ABVC BioPharma worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

