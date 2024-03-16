Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.55. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 504,769 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,418 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 724.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,506,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,675 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,049,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

