ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ADF Group Stock Performance

Shares of ADF Group stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. ADF Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

Get ADF Group alerts:

About ADF Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.