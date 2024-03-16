adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,744,100 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 14th total of 1,504,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,453.4 days.
adidas Price Performance
Shares of ADDDF stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.11. adidas has a twelve month low of $147.10 and a twelve month high of $229.67.
adidas Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.