Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe updated its Q2 guidance to $4.35-4.40 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.400 EPS.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $492.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $584.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.63.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,109,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,452,028,000 after buying an additional 888,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,266,172 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,022,798,000 after buying an additional 603,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.