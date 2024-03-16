Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Down 10.8% in February

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,380,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the February 14th total of 38,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,743 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,968 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

