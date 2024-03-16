Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) COO Acquires $38,700.00 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) COO Jack Anthony Pestello bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at $566,099.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADV. TheStreet upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

