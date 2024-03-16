Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.56.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

