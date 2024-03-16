Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.56.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.