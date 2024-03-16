Afentra’s (AET) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Afentra Stock Performance
Shares of LON AET opened at GBX 39.25 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The company has a market cap of £86.37 million, a PE ratio of -981.25 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.34. Afentra has a 52-week low of GBX 18.85 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.34 ($0.53).
Insider Transactions at Afentra
In other news, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 56,054 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £19,618.90 ($25,136.32). Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
Afentra Company Profile
Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Afentra
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.