Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AFL opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,493 shares of company stock worth $3,342,606. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

