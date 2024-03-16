Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the February 14th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 846.0 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $46.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

