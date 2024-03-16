Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Agenus Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Agenus has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

Get Agenus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.