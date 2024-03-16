Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Agenus Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of AGEN stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Agenus has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agenus
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.