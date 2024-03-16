AgeX Therapeutics Stock to Split on Monday, March 18th (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, March 18th. The 8-5 split was announced on Monday, March 18th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 18th.

AgeX Therapeutics Trading Up 24.4 %

Shares of AGE opened at $22.32 on Friday. AgeX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.04 million, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgeX Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,040 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.75% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

