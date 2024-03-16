AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN) & New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Financial Analysis

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust -18.82% 0.87% 0.15%

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGNC Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

53.0% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AGNC Investment and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 61.23%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and New York Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $251.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust $308.67 million 2.13 -$48.67 million ($0.99) -7.28

AGNC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York Mortgage Trust.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company also qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

