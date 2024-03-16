Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

APD opened at $244.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.32.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

