Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,907,400 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the February 14th total of 1,288,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 405.8 days.

Aixtron Stock Performance

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

