Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.78. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $78,101.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $78,101.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,893 shares of company stock valued at $300,598. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKBA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

