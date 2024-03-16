Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Down 6.8%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 211,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,327,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $2,465,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at $19,439,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,913 over the last three months. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

