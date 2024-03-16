Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alfa Financial Software Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £491.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alfa Financial Software has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 203 ($2.60). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.86.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

