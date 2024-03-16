Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alfa Financial Software Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £491.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alfa Financial Software has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 203 ($2.60). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.86.
About Alfa Financial Software
