Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $355.00 at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $314.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.55 and a 200 day moving average of $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $223,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after buying an additional 587,886 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

