Alison Dolan Sells 25,257 Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Stock

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) insider Alison Dolan sold 25,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.28), for a total transaction of £143,459.76 ($183,804.95).
Rightmove Stock Up 1.1 %
LON:RMV opened at GBX 565.80 ($7.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,357.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Rightmove plc has a 1-year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 603 ($7.73). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 555.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 546.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.
Rightmove Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.
About Rightmove
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
