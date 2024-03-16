Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Allbirds in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Allbirds Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of BIRD opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.88. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 384,979.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 6,902,682 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,427,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.