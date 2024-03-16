Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 8.2%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 677,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,694,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

