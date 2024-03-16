Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day moving average is $173.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,438,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,152,000 after purchasing an additional 651,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.