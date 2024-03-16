Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:APT opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 11.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 154.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

