Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,334 shares of company stock worth $5,075,564. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after buying an additional 759,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,161,000 after buying an additional 290,834 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

