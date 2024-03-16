Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the February 14th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alset Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.73 on Friday. Alset has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alset by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alset by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alset by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 505,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alset

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

