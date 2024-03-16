Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 1,150,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,150,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

