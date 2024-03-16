Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.87 on Friday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

