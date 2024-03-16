Ambac Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 5,139 call options on the company. This is an increase of 133% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,209 call options.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.66 million, a P/E ratio of 100.27 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 910.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 129,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 117,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 42,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.