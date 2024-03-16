American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.350–0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.43.

Get Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 796.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,568 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.