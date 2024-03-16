American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 132,460 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,460 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 5.03% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $74,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $64.90.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

